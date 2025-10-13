Listen Live
Local

CSX Train Derails In East Baltimore; Sends 18 Rail Cars Off Tracks

Published on October 13, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Double Railroad Tracks on Curve with Gravel
Source: John M. Chase / Getty

A late-night train derailment in East Baltimore sent 18 rail cars off the tracks Sunday, but no one was injured, according to the Baltimore City Fire Department.

Fire officials responded around 10:06 p.m. to the 5100 block of Pulaski Highway, where two locomotives and 18 rail cars from a CSX train derailed in the Bayview Yard. Despite the derailment, all of the cars remained upright.

CSX reported that 15 of the derailed cars were empty and three were loaded, but none contained hazardous materials. “There were no injuries, no leaks or spills, and no threat to the surrounding community,” the company said in a statement.

Emergency crews from the Baltimore City Fire Department and CSX were on site through the night, ensuring safety and assessing damage. CSX teams continued working into Monday morning to remove the affected equipment and restore normal operations.

The cause of the derailment has not yet been released.

CSX Train Derails In East Baltimore; Sends 18 Rail Cars Off Tracks  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

More from Magic 95.9
Trending
Local

Powerful Nor’easter To Bring Heavy Rain And Wind to Maryland This Weekend

Top Boy S3 Wrap Tastemaker Dinner
178 Items
Entertainment

Here Are Some Notable Moments Of Black Culture In 2025

Baltimore City Hall
259 Items
Local

What’s Happening In Baltimore: Top Stories You Need to Know in 2025

Local

Gov. Wes Moore Launches Federal Shutdown Loan Program for Affected Workers

Podcasts

How Kindness Grew Yvette Nicole Brown’s Acting Career | Small Doses Podcast

News

GED Section: The Weight of Authenticity in a Tokenized World

White House with ominous clouds
295 Items
News

The Biggest News Stories Of 2025

iOne Local | Breast Cancer Awareness Brunch | 2025-09-23
Contests

Breast Cancer Awareness Brunch

Magic 95.9

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close