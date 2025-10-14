Listen Live
Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl Halftime Show Has Fans In Their Feelings

Bad Bunny's Super Bowl Halftime Show Has Snowflakes In Their Feelings

A Change.org petition demanding George Strait replace Bad Bunny has gained nearly 10,000 signatures, proving once again that cultural insecurity in America can trend faster than any chart-topping hit.

Published on October 14, 2025

US-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM
Source: ANGELA WEISS / Getty

The snowflake sensitivity is high with this one, as some NFL fans have created a petition calling for the Super Bowl Halftime Show to feature a country artist instead of Bad Bunny

That’s right, the unseasoned have taken to Change.org to ask for country artist, George Strait, one of the most decorated country music stars, to be featured during the halftime show during Super Bowl LX at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, on Sunday, February 8.

At the time this story was published, the petition had close to 10,000 signatures.

“The Super Bowl halftime show should unite our country, honor American culture, and remain family-friendly, not be turned into a political stunt,” the petition read. “Bad Bunny represents none of these values; his drag performances and style are the opposite of what families expect on football’s biggest stage. Again, George Strait embodies unity, tradition, and the timeless American music that truly deserves the 2026 Super Bowl spotlight,” MLive reports. 

Puerto Rican artist, Bad Bunny, isn’t just a 3-time Grammy-winning global star; he’s the second-most-streamed artist on Spotify behind America’s favorite teenager, who just happens to be 35 years old, Taylor Swift. 

MLive notes that “Strait has had a top 10 hit every year for more than three decades and has 33 different Platinum or multi-Platinum albums to his name,” but it really doesn’t matter since he wasn’t chosen to star during the halftime show. 

“Join us in urging the NFL and related decision-makers to honor American music heritage by selecting George Strait for the 2026 Super Bowl halftime show,” the petition’s author noted.

Considering that the Trump administration has declared war on Brown people, it’s not surprising that White America is struggling to accept that the Super Bowl Halftime Show will feature a Puerto Rican performer. Because this isn’t the only ridiculous attempt to create a disturbance around Bad Bunny’s show. 

Late conservative activist Charlie Kirk’s Turning Point USA has announced an “All American Halftime Show” that’s in its nascent stages. No performers have been announced for this event, but there is a site where people who care about such things can sign up to learn more about this event (but we won’t be linking to that site because we know you don’t care.) 

See how social media’s been reacting to the revolt below.

Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl Halftime Show Has Snowflakes In Their Feelings  was originally published on cassiuslife.com

