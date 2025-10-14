Johnson Warns Shutdown Could Be Longest In U.S. History As Health Care Stalemate Deepens

Source: Andrew Harnik / Getty

House Speaker Mike Johnson said Monday the federal government shutdown could become the longest in U.S. history, vowing not to negotiate with Democrats until they drop demands to extend Affordable Care Act subsidies and agree to reopen the government.

On the 13th day of the shutdown, Johnson, a Republican from Louisiana, stood alone at the Capitol and downplayed reports that the Trump administration had fired thousands of federal employees — a move widely viewed as an effort to reduce the size of government. Vice President JD Vance has warned “painful” cuts are coming as unions sue to stop the layoffs.

“We’re barreling toward one of the longest shutdowns in American history,” Johnson said.

The closure has disrupted federal operations, shuttered Smithsonian museums and landmarks, and caused flight delays nationwide. With the House out of session and the Senate set to return Tuesday, little progress has been made toward ending the impasse.

Johnson thanked former President Donald Trump for ensuring military personnel — and now Coast Guard members — continue to receive pay, temporarily easing one of the shutdown’s biggest pressure points.

At the center of the standoff is a dispute over health care subsidies under the Affordable Care Act, which are set to expire at year’s end. Democrats want them renewed to prevent premium spikes, while Republicans insist the issue can be resolved later.

House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries criticized Republicans for failing to engage in real negotiations, saying the House majority is “nowhere to be found.”

The last major shutdown, in 2019, lasted 35 days. Johnson warned this one could surpass it as both parties remain entrenched and millions of Americans face the risk of higher health care costs and missed paychecks.

originally published on wolbbaltimore.com