De La Soul Reveals New Album Title Dedicated To Trugoy The Dove (RIP)

Source: Frank Hoensch / Getty

Good news for OG Hip-Hoppers who live for lyricism and creative content, as De La Soul recently revealed that they’re prepping to release their first album in almost a decade.

According to HipHopDX, the remaining members of De La Soul, Posdnuos and Maseo (R.I.P Trugoy The Dove) appeared at Comic Con last Friday (Oct. 10) alongside fellow Hip-Hop legends such as Nas, Slick Rick, Raekwon and Ghostface Killah to promote their new Marvel comic book, Legend Has It.

During the discussion, De La spoke about their upcoming ninth LP and revealed that the title was inspired not only by an old school movie, but by the passing of their beloved brother, Trugoy The Dove (David Jolicoeur). Explaining how recording in the studio wasn’t the same without their day-one teammate, Posdnous recalled, “I came and got [Maseo] out of the hole. We were all broken, but I kinda took on that role in Beat Street where I was like, ‘Yo, man, we gotta treat Dave like Ramon — we gotta keep him alive, we gotta celebrate him.'”

Celebrate his memory, they will with their next album, whose title was inspired by the dearly departed.

Per HipHopDX:

Posdnuos then revealed that De La’s forthcoming album is titled Cabin in the Sky, a nod to the 1943 all-Black musical film starring Ethel Waters, Eddie “Rochester” Anderson, Lena Horne, Louis Armstrong and Duke Ellington.

“We’re working and working [on the album], and I come across this movie. And I’m like, ‘Yo, this title is crazy!’ Cabin in the Sky. Immediately, I felt Dave,” he shared.

Cabin in the Sky will serve as De La Soul’s first album in almost a decade following 2016’s And the Anonymous Nobody…, which earned a Best Rap Album nomination at the 2017 Grammys.

Could another Grammy nod be in the cards for De La Soul’s new album? We don’t know, but given their desire to make Trugoy proud, we wouldn’t be surprised if they dropped a new classic come November.

What do y’all think about De La Soul’s new album title? Do y’all have any expectations for the project? Let us know in the comments section below.

De La Soul Reveals New Album Title Dedicated To Trugoy The Dove (RIP) was originally published on hiphopwired.com