WIC Program Almost Out of Funds Gets $300 Million Boost.

THE BUZZ!





Ok, so we’re now in week two of this government shutdown and a lot of families are starting to feel the pressure. Programs that help everyday people are running out of money, including WIC. The food assistance program that supports around 6 million low-income mothers and children.

It was on the verge of running dry, but 47’s administration finally decided to give back instead of taking away. They are putting $300 million into WIC to keep it going for now. A decision that helps millions of people and families.



Hopefully this means they’re starting to realize that real people, not politicians are the ones paying the price in this shutdown.





Source: WSVN