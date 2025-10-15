Nicki Minaj Is In Another Fight – To Keep Her $20 Million Mansion

THE BUZZ!





Alright so Nicki Minaj is back in the headlines. Not just for her back-and-forth with Cardi B on social media. But for a whole different kind of fight. She’s reportedly in a legal battle to keep her $20 million mansion in Hidden Hills, California.

That’s because a man her husband allegedly assaulted back in 2019 says Nicki still owes him over $500,000. And now he’s asking the court to step in and force the sale of her home to cover the debt.



His legal team says selling the mansion would more than cover what’s owed. And claims Nicki’s had plenty of chances to pay up but hasn’t.



Looks like this battle for Nicki might hit a little closer to home, literally.







Source: page six