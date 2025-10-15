Listen Live
News

The Buzz: Interesting Headlines & Stories

Nicki Minaj Is In Another Fight – To Keep Her $20 Million Mansion

Nicki Minaj at risk of losing $20M Los Angeles home over assault debt battle

Published on October 15, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Magic Baltimore Listen Live

THE BUZZ!


Alright so Nicki Minaj is back in the headlines. Not just for her back-and-forth with Cardi B on social media. But for a whole different kind of fight. She’s reportedly in a legal battle to keep her $20 million mansion in Hidden Hills, California.
That’s because a man her husband allegedly assaulted back in 2019 says Nicki still owes him over $500,000. And now he’s asking the court to step in and force the sale of her home to cover the debt.


His legal team says selling the mansion would more than cover what’s owed. And claims Nicki’s had plenty of chances to pay up but hasn’t.


Looks like this battle for Nicki might hit a little closer to home, literally.



Source: page six

More from Magic 95.9
Trending
22 Items
Entertainment

Love, Always: R&B and Gospel Stars We Lost in 2025

Local

Powerful Nor’easter To Bring Heavy Rain And Wind to Maryland This Weekend

iOne Local | Breast Cancer Awareness Brunch | 2025-09-23
Contests

Breast Cancer Awareness Brunch

Baltimore City Hall
266 Items
Local

What’s Happening In Baltimore: Top Stories You Need to Know in 2025

Local

NTSB to Release Key Bridge Collapse Report In November

News

D.L. Hughley on California’s Impact and Political Precedents

Top Boy S3 Wrap Tastemaker Dinner
178 Items
Entertainment

Here Are Some Notable Moments Of Black Culture In 2025

Sports

Ravens Lose Pro Bowl Lineman Nnamdi Madubuike for Season with Neck Injury

Magic 95.9

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close