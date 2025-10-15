Listen Live
The Buzz: Interesting Headlines & Stories

Get ready! Earth, Wind & Fire’s Story is Coming to HBO

Questlove’s documentary about Earth, Wind & Fire set to arrive in 2026

Published on October 15, 2025

Lastly, there’s been a wave of great documentaries lately — and another one’s on the way. This time, it’s all about the legendary group Earth, Wind & Fire.


The new film, directed by the uber-talented Questlove, is set to air on HBO in 2026. It’ll dive into the band’s legacy, cultural impact, and timeless sound, with never-before-seen footage, rare recordings, and full support from founder Maurice White’s estate.
Questlove says he’s honored to tell their story and help preserve their history. This will be the first major Earth, Wind & Fire documentary since Shining Stars back in 2001.

And with Questlove’s Grammy-winning track record, this one’s bound to be special.

Source: aol.com

