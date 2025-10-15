MacKenzie Scott Donates $63 Million To Morgan State University, Her Second Transformative Gift In Five Years

Source: Anna Moneymaker / Getty

In a historic reaffirmation of Morgan State University’s mission and impact, philanthropist MacKenzie Scott has awarded the university a $63 million unrestricted gift, her second major contribution to the institution in less than five years. This new donation brings Scott’s total giving to $103 million, underscoring her continued confidence in Morgan’s leadership, growth, and commitment to societal transformation.

Now recognized as the nation’s third-largest HBCU, Morgan has become a model for innovation, expansion, and academic excellence. Over the past five years, the university has experienced record enrollment, launched new academic programs, and established groundbreaking research centers tackling critical issues such as urban health, climate change, artificial intelligence, and educational equity.

A Second Unrestricted Investment in Morgan’s Future

Scott’s latest gift, like her first in 2020, comes without restrictions, allowing Morgan the flexibility to invest in strategic priorities aligned with its mission. The university plans to use the funds to strengthen its endowment, expand student success initiatives, and deepen its role as an anchor institution in Baltimore and as a Public Impact Very High Research University.

“MacKenzie Scott’s renewed investment in Morgan is a resounding testament to the work we’ve done to drive transformation, not only within our campus but throughout the communities we serve,” said David K. Wilson, president of Morgan State University. “To receive one historic gift from Ms. Scott was an incredible honor; to receive two speaks volumes about the confidence she and her team have in our stewardship, leadership, and trajectory. This is more than philanthropy—it’s a partnership in progress.”

Scott’s first $40 million gift in 2020 was a turning point for the university, helping to launch the “Leading the World Endowment Fund,” Morgan’s first unrestricted endowment, and inspiring a wave of new philanthropic support, including a record $20 million donation from alumnus Calvin Tyler and his wife, Tina.

The strategic use of that initial gift led to lasting impact through the creation of the Center for Urban Health Equity (CUHE), the National Center for the Elimination of Educational Disparities (NCEED), endowed faculty chairs in Brain Science, Cybersecurity Engineering, and Psychometrics and Predictive Analytics, and continued support for other major research initiatives.

“We are grateful for donors like MacKenzie Scott, whose groundbreaking vision through philanthropy has created sustained, generational impact at Morgan,” said Endia DeCordova, vice president for institutional advancement and executive director of the Morgan State University Foundation. “Her continued trust affirms that Morgan isn’t just rising, it’s leading, charting a bold path forward for our students and our institution.”

