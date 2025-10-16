Federal Workers Get Some Good News In Midst of Shutdown Madness

THE BUZZ!





Ok, so check this out. Agent 47’s plan to lay off about 4,000 federal workers during the shutdown just hit a wall. A judge stepped in and said, Hold up, this move looks politically motivated, probably illegal, and exceeds authority.



The judge ordered 47’s (Trump’s) team to freeze any new layoffs and not to issue anymore (RIFs) Reduction In Force notices. Also, they are suppose to hand over a full count of how many workers were already let go or on the chopping block by Friday.



So for now, the Federal worker firings are on pause and that’s great news, So a small win for federal employees. But trust, this fight’s not done yet.





Source: The Hill