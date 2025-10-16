Listen Live
News

The Buzz: Interesting Headlines & Stories

Federal Workers Get Some Good News In Midst of Shutdown Madness

Federal judge temporarily blocks Trump shutdown layoffs

Published on October 16, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Magic Baltimore Listen Live

THE BUZZ!


Ok, so check this out. Agent 47’s plan to lay off about 4,000 federal workers during the shutdown just hit a wall. A judge stepped in and said, Hold up, this move looks politically motivated, probably illegal, and exceeds authority.

The judge ordered 47’s (Trump’s) team to freeze any new layoffs and not to issue anymore (RIFs) Reduction In Force notices. Also, they are suppose to hand over a full count of how many workers were already let go or on the chopping block by Friday.

So for now, the Federal worker firings are on pause and that’s great news, So a small win for federal employees. But trust, this fight’s not done yet.


Source: The Hill

More from Magic 95.9
Trending
22 Items
Entertainment

Love, Always: R&B and Gospel Stars We Lost in 2025

Local

Powerful Nor’easter To Bring Heavy Rain And Wind to Maryland This Weekend

iOne Local | Breast Cancer Awareness Brunch | 2025-09-23
Contests

Breast Cancer Awareness Brunch

Baltimore City Hall
266 Items
Local

What’s Happening In Baltimore: Top Stories You Need to Know in 2025

Podcasts

How Kindness Grew Yvette Nicole Brown’s Acting Career | Small Doses Podcast

Local

NTSB to Release Key Bridge Collapse Report In November

News

D.L. Hughley on California’s Impact and Political Precedents

Top Boy S3 Wrap Tastemaker Dinner
178 Items
Entertainment

Here Are Some Notable Moments Of Black Culture In 2025

Magic 95.9

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close