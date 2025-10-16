Life After Lockup. Diddy’s Strict New Reality Once Released

THE BUZZ!





Alright, so keeping things in the legal world for a minute. We now know what Diddy’s next few years are gonna look like. But the real question is… what happens after he gets out?



Well, the terms are in, and they’re strict. Diddy’s looking at five years of supervised probation. He’s gotta stay clean, pass drug tests, go through outpatient treatment for both substance abuse and mental health, and take part in a domestic violence program.



He can’t have any guns, can’t contact victims, and his probation officer can pull up anytime for a random check. Including searching his house, car, or phone if they suspect something.



Plus, he’s gotta hold a job, work at least 30 hours a week, and stay away from anyone involved in criminal activity.



So yeah, Diddy’s freedom is gonna come with a lot of stipulations. And you know they will be watching and waiting for any little mess up.





Source: Yahoo / NBC