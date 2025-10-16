Listen Live
News

The Buzz: Interesting Headlines & Stories

Life After Lockup. Diddy’s Strict New Reality Once Released

Sean 'Diddy' Combs faces strict conditions after his 50-month prison sentence

Published on October 16, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Magic Baltimore Listen Live

THE BUZZ!


Alright, so keeping things in the legal world for a minute. We now know what Diddy’s next few years are gonna look like. But the real question is… what happens after he gets out?

Well, the terms are in, and they’re strict. Diddy’s looking at five years of supervised probation. He’s gotta stay clean, pass drug tests, go through outpatient treatment for both substance abuse and mental health, and take part in a domestic violence program.

He can’t have any guns, can’t contact victims, and his probation officer can pull up anytime for a random check. Including searching his house, car, or phone if they suspect something.

Plus, he’s gotta hold a job, work at least 30 hours a week, and stay away from anyone involved in criminal activity.

So yeah, Diddy’s freedom is gonna come with a lot of stipulations. And you know they will be watching and waiting for any little mess up.



Source: Yahoo / NBC

More from Magic 95.9
Trending
22 Items
Entertainment

Love, Always: R&B and Gospel Stars We Lost in 2025

Local

Powerful Nor’easter To Bring Heavy Rain And Wind to Maryland This Weekend

iOne Local | Breast Cancer Awareness Brunch | 2025-09-23
Contests

Breast Cancer Awareness Brunch

Baltimore City Hall
266 Items
Local

What’s Happening In Baltimore: Top Stories You Need to Know in 2025

Podcasts

How Kindness Grew Yvette Nicole Brown’s Acting Career | Small Doses Podcast

Local

NTSB to Release Key Bridge Collapse Report In November

News

D.L. Hughley on California’s Impact and Political Precedents

Top Boy S3 Wrap Tastemaker Dinner
178 Items
Entertainment

Here Are Some Notable Moments Of Black Culture In 2025

Magic 95.9

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close