New Upgrade: Chat GPT is Getting Real Grown with Adult Mode

THE BUZZ!





Lastly. it looks like Chat GPT is letting it’s hair down and allowing you to do the same. OpenAI’s CEO says the company’s planning to relax some of its restrictions for adults. Basically, verified users over 18 will soon be able to access a less-censored version of ChatGPT. And Yes, that means some erotic content could be allowed.



This is all part of their new treat adults like adults approach. They say they’ve added enough safety tools and parental controls to keep younger users protected. And now they can give grown folks a little more freedom.



So chat GPT is getting a little hot and steamy upgrade. And folks use it for so many other things. Now they can use it for this too.





Source: CNBC