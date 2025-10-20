Listen Live
Local

Maryland SNAP Benefits Could End in Days as Shutdown Drags

Thousands Of Maryland Families Could Lose Food Assistance Next Month As Shutdown Drags

Published on October 20, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
SNAP Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program is shown using the text. SNAP provides food benefits to low-income families
Source: SNAP Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program is shown using the text. SNAP provides food benefits to low-income families in US

According to reports from FOX DC, the ongoing federal government shutdown is sending shockwaves across Maryland, with officials warning that thousands of families could lose access to food assistance by early November if Congress doesn’t act soon.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture, which funds the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), has alerted states that federal money for the program could run out by Nov. 1. Maryland Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins confirmed the concern, saying the funding freeze could impact the state’s most vulnerable residents if the shutdown continues.

SNAP, often called food stamps, provides monthly benefits to low-income individuals and families to help buy groceries. In Maryland, more than 600,000 residents rely on SNAP each month, which is about 1 in 10 people. The program brings in millions in federal dollars to local grocery stores and farmers’ markets, keeping both families and the state’s food economy afloat.

If funding stops, the effects would ripple far beyond those who use the benefits. Economists say local retailers, food banks, and community support programs would face overwhelming demand almost immediately. “This isn’t just about food access, it’s about economic stability,” said one state analyst.

Some Maryland agencies have already paused the approval of new SNAP applications while waiting for federal guidance. Advocates warn that the state’s food insecurity rate, which climbed during the pandemic, could spike again.

For now, there’s no clear timeline for a resolution. The Senate is expected to reconvene today. If lawmakers fail to reach a deal soon, Maryland families could be among the first to feel the harshest impacts when November begins.

Thousands Of Maryland Families Could Lose Food Assistance Next Month As Shutdown Drags  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

More from Magic 95.9
Trending
iOne Local | Breast Cancer Awareness Brunch | 2025-09-23
Contests

Breast Cancer Awareness Brunch

Baltimore City Hall
266 Items
Local

What’s Happening In Baltimore: Top Stories You Need to Know in 2025

Podcasts

How Kindness Grew Yvette Nicole Brown’s Acting Career | Small Doses Podcast

White House with ominous clouds
304 Items
News

The Biggest News Stories Of 2025

The Buzz
News

Offset Keeps it Real About His Actions in Relationship with Cardi B

Entertainment

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s Red Carpet Reunion Has Fans Talking

Entertainment

Remy Ma Is Launching a Free Streaming Service Centered on Hip-Hop

The Buzz
News

Chicago Mayor’s New Order – Declares Ice Free Zones Across the City

Magic 95.9

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close