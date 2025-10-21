Listen Live
Local

Buy Black Tuesday [10-21-2025]

Published on October 21, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Buy Black B'More
Source: Radio One Digital / Radio One Digital

We’re highlighting Baltimore’s black businesses each and every Tuesday. Here are some places to check out this week.

Pete’s Kitchen

Business Description: “Serving Love, One Bite at a Time.”

Business Website: https://eatsbypete.com/

Treehouse Juicery

Business Description: “From the tree to your house. We got the juice!”

Business Website: https://www.treehousejuiceryonline.com/

Soulful Fusion Feast LLC

Business Description: “Good as granny’s with a southern Fuzion twist.”

Business Website: Instagram: Soulful_Fuzion_Feastllc Tik tok: SoulfulFuzionfeastllc

CLICK HERE TO SUBMIT YOUR BUSINESS FOR A CHANCE TO BE FEATURED! 

Buy Black Tuesday [10-21-2025]  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

More from Magic 95.9
Trending
Baltimore City Hall
266 Items
Local

What’s Happening In Baltimore: Top Stories You Need to Know in 2025

iOne Local | Breast Cancer Awareness Brunch | 2025-09-23
Contests

Breast Cancer Awareness Brunch

Podcasts

How Kindness Grew Yvette Nicole Brown’s Acting Career | Small Doses Podcast

White House with ominous clouds
304 Items
News

The Biggest News Stories Of 2025

The Buzz
News

Offset Keeps it Real About His Actions in Relationship with Cardi B

The Buzz
News

Chicago Mayor’s New Order – Declares Ice Free Zones Across the City

The Buzz
News

Government Shutdown Affecting Travel Plans: Major Flight Delays

The Buzz
News

Diddy Asks To Be Sent To Fort Dix For Sentencing

Magic 95.9

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close