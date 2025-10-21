Listen Live
News

The Buzz: Interesting Headlines & Stories

Brandy Medical Scare While On Stage – Explained

Brandy explains why she left Monica all alone on stage

Published on October 21, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Magic Baltimore Listen Live

THE BUZZ!



So the historic Boy Is Mine Tour with Brandy and Monica , the one fans have been waiting on for years, is officially underway. But things took a surprising turn in Chicago. Midway through the show, Brandy suddenly walked off stage, leaving fans a little confused.
Now she’s clearing the air, saying she had a bit of a medical scare — she was dehydrated and started feeling like she might faint. Brandy said she tried to push through but just couldn’t finish safely.

In her post, she thanked fans for all the love and prayers, gave Monica props for stepping up “with grace and professionalism,” and said she went straight to the doctor afterward.

The good news — Brandy says she looks forward to returning to the stage stronger and more grateful than ever for the indianapolis date. 


Source:  CNN

More from Magic 95.9
Trending
Baltimore City Hall
266 Items
Local

What’s Happening In Baltimore: Top Stories You Need to Know in 2025

iOne Local | Breast Cancer Awareness Brunch | 2025-09-23
Contests

Breast Cancer Awareness Brunch

Podcasts

How Kindness Grew Yvette Nicole Brown’s Acting Career | Small Doses Podcast

White House with ominous clouds
304 Items
News

The Biggest News Stories Of 2025

The Buzz
News

Offset Keeps it Real About His Actions in Relationship with Cardi B

The Buzz
News

Chicago Mayor’s New Order – Declares Ice Free Zones Across the City

The Buzz
News

Government Shutdown Affecting Travel Plans: Major Flight Delays

The Buzz
News

Diddy Asks To Be Sent To Fort Dix For Sentencing

Magic 95.9

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close