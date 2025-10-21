Brandy Medical Scare While On Stage – Explained

THE BUZZ!







So the historic Boy Is Mine Tour with Brandy and Monica , the one fans have been waiting on for years, is officially underway. But things took a surprising turn in Chicago. Midway through the show, Brandy suddenly walked off stage, leaving fans a little confused.

Now she’s clearing the air, saying she had a bit of a medical scare — she was dehydrated and started feeling like she might faint. Brandy said she tried to push through but just couldn’t finish safely.



In her post, she thanked fans for all the love and prayers, gave Monica props for stepping up “with grace and professionalism,” and said she went straight to the doctor afterward.



The good news — Brandy says she looks forward to returning to the stage stronger and more grateful than ever for the indianapolis date.





Source: CNN