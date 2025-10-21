Baltimore gas prices drop below $3 per gallon, lowest since 2020

THE BUZZ!







Now here’s some news your wallet’s gonna love . Gas prices in Baltimore are finally dropping!



The average price at the pump is sitting around $2.96 a gallon, down almost ten cents just this week and nearly twenty cents from last month. Some spots in the city are even as low as $2.68!



It’s the first time we’ve seen gas dip below three bucks nationally since 2020. Experts say it’s thanks to higher oil production and less global demand.



So yeah, for once, filling up the tank doesn’t hurt as much



Source: WBFF