Listen Live
News

The Buzz: Interesting Headlines & Stories

Baltimore gas prices drop below $3 per gallon, lowest since 2020

Some Good News For you and Your Wallet. Gas Prices Drop Under $3 Per Gallon

Published on October 21, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Magic Baltimore Listen Live

THE BUZZ!



Now here’s some news your wallet’s gonna love . Gas prices in Baltimore are finally dropping!


The average price at the pump is sitting around $2.96 a gallon, down almost ten cents just this week and nearly twenty cents from last month. Some spots in the city are even as low as $2.68!

It’s the first time we’ve seen gas dip below three bucks nationally since 2020. Experts say it’s thanks to higher oil production and less global demand.

So yeah, for once, filling up the tank doesn’t hurt as much

Source: WBFF

More from Magic 95.9
Trending
Baltimore City Hall
266 Items
Local

What’s Happening In Baltimore: Top Stories You Need to Know in 2025

iOne Local | Breast Cancer Awareness Brunch | 2025-09-23
Contests

Breast Cancer Awareness Brunch

Podcasts

How Kindness Grew Yvette Nicole Brown’s Acting Career | Small Doses Podcast

White House with ominous clouds
304 Items
News

The Biggest News Stories Of 2025

The Buzz
News

Offset Keeps it Real About His Actions in Relationship with Cardi B

The Buzz
News

Chicago Mayor’s New Order – Declares Ice Free Zones Across the City

The Buzz
News

Government Shutdown Affecting Travel Plans: Major Flight Delays

The Buzz
News

Diddy Asks To Be Sent To Fort Dix For Sentencing

Magic 95.9

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close