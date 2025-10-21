He’s My Person! Blac Chyna Hints On Spinning The Block

THE BUZZ!





It looks like there could be possible reunion for Angela White aka Blac Chyna and ex Rob kardashian. There are all kind of reconciliation rumors flying around. And she was asked if the two are getting back together. Her answer might spark even more rumours. After a laugh, she called Rob her person and that they are both “healing, communicating, and going with the flow. Adding that if it’s God’s [will] then it will be something. The two in the meantime are working on themselves.



So it sounds like they are possibly working on rekindling that old love.



We’ll see if that happens or not.







Source: page six