Listen Live
News

The Buzz: Interesting Headlines & Stories

He’s My Person! Blac Chyna Hints On Spinning The Block

Giddy Blac Chyna hints at future with ex Rob Kardashian: ‘He’s my person’

Published on October 21, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Magic Baltimore Listen Live

THE BUZZ!


It looks like there could be possible reunion for Angela White aka Blac Chyna and ex Rob kardashian.  There are all kind of reconciliation rumors flying around. And she was asked if the two are getting back together. Her answer might spark even more rumours. After a laugh, she called Rob her person and that they are both “healing, communicating, and going with the flow. Adding that if it’s God’s [will] then it will be something. The two in the meantime are working on themselves.

So it sounds like they are possibly working on rekindling that old love.

We’ll see if that happens or not.



Source: page six

More from Magic 95.9
Trending
Baltimore City Hall
266 Items
Local

What’s Happening In Baltimore: Top Stories You Need to Know in 2025

iOne Local | Breast Cancer Awareness Brunch | 2025-09-23
Contests

Breast Cancer Awareness Brunch

Podcasts

How Kindness Grew Yvette Nicole Brown’s Acting Career | Small Doses Podcast

White House with ominous clouds
304 Items
News

The Biggest News Stories Of 2025

The Buzz
News

Offset Keeps it Real About His Actions in Relationship with Cardi B

The Buzz
News

Chicago Mayor’s New Order – Declares Ice Free Zones Across the City

The Buzz
News

Government Shutdown Affecting Travel Plans: Major Flight Delays

The Buzz
News

Diddy Asks To Be Sent To Fort Dix For Sentencing

Magic 95.9

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close