Janet Jackson’s Request For Tupac Before Poetic Justice Kissing Scene

THE BUZZ!





So remember Poetic Justice, the movie with Janet Jackson and Tupac? Well, a new biography on Tupac just revealed something wild that happened behind the scenes.



Before their kissing scene, Janet reportedly asked Tupac to take an AIDS test. Saying she didn’t “want to swap saliva with him unless she was sure he was healthy and clean. Crazy, right? And even crazier, Tupac’s response. He allegedly said F that!, I ain’t doing ish for that B. And they say he never did.



The book also says Tupac was upset about the pay gap. Janet made seven-figures and got a luxury suite, while he made under $100K and stayed in a small hotel room.



So who knew all that was happening behind the scenes. The movie still went on to become a big hit and an urban classic.



I would’ve taken an AiDS test, EKG, strep throat, flu, a driving test, math, SAT…lol.



Source: Yahoo