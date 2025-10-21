Listen Live
Pardon And An Appeal – Diddy Working His Options To Get Out of Jail

Donald Trump Is Reportedly Considering Commuting Diddy’s Sentence This Week

Published on October 21, 2025

THE BUZZ!

So we know Diddy was sentenced to 50 months in prison. And has already served about 13 months for violating the Mann Act.


Now, his legal team has officially filed an appeal to overturn that conviction — but that’s not the only move they’re making. They’re also reportedly working on a presidential pardon.


According to TMZ, a high-ranking White House source says the president could commute Diddy’s sentence as early as this week. The insider says Trump is still undecided, with some staff advising him not to move forward. But as we all know, Trump tends to do what Trump wants.


So yeah… Diddy’s got a few options on the table. We’ll see if any of them work in his favor.

Source: ComplexTMZ

