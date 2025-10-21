Maryland Residents On SNAP Might Not Get Their Benefits Next Month

THE BUZZ!







Lastly. It looks like this government shutdown is not close to ending. And in the meantime some programs and benefits may shutdown too. Like SNAP benefits.





Several states, including Maryland have warned residents that SNAP benefits may be delayed until Congress reaches a deal to reopen funding. And if they don’t, the USDA, which runs the food stamp program, says there will be insufficient funds to pay November benefits in full.



That means the over 40 million people that rely on this assistance might go without. And that could be devastating for a lot of folks.



Just FYI most on average, receive a payment of $187 (or roughly $6 per day)





Source: cbs