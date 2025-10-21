Listen Live
News

Post Malone Sued For Millions By Limo Driver Over Music Video

The plaintiff claims he was asked to participate by the rapper himself.

Published on October 21, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
New York Comic Con 2025 - Day 2

Post Malone will have to defend his name in a court of law. He is being sued by a limo driver over his appearance in a music video.

Post Malone Sued For Millions By Limo Driver Over Music Video  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

As per The Daily Mail, Post Malone has been hit with a legal complaint stemming from his 2020 collaboration with Tyla Yaweh. In the accompanying visual for “Tommy Lee,” a man is seen opening a limousine door for Tyla, and throughout different quick cut scenes throughout the video.

That man is Larry Deuel, a professional limousine driver in real life. Apparently, he was hired by the two talents to drive them to the ranch where a lot of the principal photography took place. During the shoot, he was asked to participate in the music video, but claims he was never compensated for his appearance.

The lawsuit was submitted to the Fourth District Court in Utah on Friday, Oct. 17. Post Malone, Tyla, and Sony Music Entertainment are all listed as defendants.

“Absent Mr. Deuel’s presence in Tommy Lee, the theme of wealth, power, fame, privilege, and success would have been visually underwhelming, supported only by two unkempt musicians smoking blunts and riding ATVs in a dirt field,” the legal filing read.

According to Music News, Larry Deuel is suing for principal damages “in an amount not less than $2.5 million”; punitive damages “in an amount not less than $7.5 million (£5.6 million)”; legal fees “in an amount not less than $25,000 (£186,000)”; and more.

Post Malone has yet to formally respond to the matter.

Photo: Getty

Post Malone Sued For Millions By Limo Driver Over Music Video  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from Magic 95.9
Trending
Baltimore City Hall
266 Items
Local

What’s Happening In Baltimore: Top Stories You Need to Know in 2025

iOne Local | Breast Cancer Awareness Brunch | 2025-09-23
Contests

Breast Cancer Awareness Brunch

White House with ominous clouds
304 Items
News

The Biggest News Stories Of 2025

The Buzz
News

Offset Keeps it Real About His Actions in Relationship with Cardi B

Entertainment

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s Red Carpet Reunion Has Fans Talking

The Buzz
News

Chicago Mayor’s New Order – Declares Ice Free Zones Across the City

Local

Teen in State Custody Dies By Suicide In Baltimore Hotel, Sparking Outcry and Investigation

Podcasts

How Kindness Grew Yvette Nicole Brown’s Acting Career | Small Doses Podcast

Magic 95.9

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close