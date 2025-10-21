Listen Live
Local

Coppin State To Face Maryland In Hall Of Fame Series At CFG Bank Arena

Published on October 21, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
LSU v Coppin State
Source: G Fiume / Getty

Coppin State is set to open its 2025–26 men’s basketball season with a major matchup against the University of Maryland at Baltimore’s CFG Bank Arena. The game, scheduled for November 3, is part of the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame Series, which is returning to Charm City for the second straight year.

The matchup by Position Sports in partnership with the Hall of Fame will mark a special moment for both programs and for Coppin State head coach Larry Stewart. The former Eagle standout played in Coppin’s historic 70–53 victory over Maryland back in 1989, the first of three meetings between the schools. Maryland currently leads the all-time series 2–1 after taking wins in 2022 and 2023, according to the press release from MEAC Sports.

“It’s a great opportunity for our program and institution to be a part of this Hall of Fame Series Baltimore to kick off the season,” said Stewart. “I’m excited for our guys and our fans as we get to play against a top-tier program like Maryland, who welcomes new Head Coach Buzz Williams, right out of the gate. I’m expecting CFG Bank Arena to be sold out with both of our schools’ fan bases in the building along with the great sports fans in the City of Baltimore.”

The 2025 Hall of Fame Series will feature a doubleheader of local action, highlighted by Coppin State facing Maryland, followed by Towson taking on Loyola Maryland.

Melissa Meacham-Grossman, President of Position Sports, said the return to Baltimore reflects the growing energy surrounding the event. “With Maryland headlining alongside respected local programs like Coppin State, Towson, and Loyola, this event highlights the incredible basketball tradition in and around Baltimore,” she said.

Coppin State To Face Maryland In Hall Of Fame Series At CFG Bank Arena  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

More from Magic 95.9
Trending
iOne Local | Breast Cancer Awareness Brunch | 2025-09-23
Contests

Breast Cancer Awareness Brunch

Baltimore City Hall
266 Items
Local

What’s Happening In Baltimore: Top Stories You Need to Know in 2025

White House with ominous clouds
304 Items
News

The Biggest News Stories Of 2025

The Buzz
News

Offset Keeps it Real About His Actions in Relationship with Cardi B

The Buzz
News

Chicago Mayor’s New Order – Declares Ice Free Zones Across the City

Entertainment

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s Red Carpet Reunion Has Fans Talking

Podcasts

How Kindness Grew Yvette Nicole Brown’s Acting Career | Small Doses Podcast

The Buzz
News

Government Shutdown Affecting Travel Plans: Major Flight Delays

Magic 95.9

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close