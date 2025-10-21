Listen Live
Sports

Lamar Jackson Still Sidelined As Ravens Prep For Bears Matchup

Published on October 21, 2025

The Ravens are getting some much-needed players back after the bye week, but all eyes are still on the one name that matters most: Lamar Jackson.

The star quarterback remains sidelined with a hamstring injury that kept him out of the team’s last two losses, and fans are anxious to see if he’ll suit up this Sunday when the Ravens take on the Chicago Bears. Monday’s session was just a light “bonus” practice, but Wednesday’s workout is shaping up to be the real test to see if Jackson returns to action.

According to reports from The Baltimore Ravens website, Head Coach John Harbaugh told reporters last week he’s “very hopeful” that Jackson will be back in the lineup against the Bears, who are currently on a four-game winning streak. Still, Harbaugh wouldn’t say whether Lamar will hit the practice field this week.

“All the guys are working really hard to get back,” Harbaugh said. “We’ll see who’s back and who practices Wednesday.”

Linebacker and team leader Roquan Smith was back after missing the past two games with his own hamstring issue. Smith said he’s feeling good and expects to play Sunday, which will be a homecoming of sorts since he’ll be facing his former team.

“The bye week was awesome. I think it came at the right time for us as a team, and for myself as well, getting back healthy,” Smith said. “It’s major for us, for sure.”

Other Ravens making their return to the field include left tackle Ronnie Stanley, cornerback Chidobe Awuzie, fullback Patrick Ricard, and wide receiver Devontez Walker.

Meanwhile, outside linebacker Tavius Robinson is still sidelined with a broken foot. He’s expected to miss six to eight weeks but hasn’t yet been moved to injured reserve.

