The Buzz: Interesting Headlines & Stories

Kandi Burruss Threatened With Legal Action From Soulja Boy

Kandi Burruss Invites Soulja Boy To Speak On It After His Livestream Rant

Published on October 22, 2025

THE BUZZ!


Ok, so what’s going on with Kandi Burruss and Soulja Boy? Looks like Kandi’s trying to figure that out too.

So apparently, it all started after Kandi had Charlie Rocket, a videographer on her podcast “Speak On It.” He told this wild story about working for Soulja Boy back in the day. They were working on a viral video and Soulja Boy ordered a $1000 worth of food. And after they finished, there was a lot of food left over. The camera guy said he was hungry and wanted some chicken fingers. And claims Soulja Boy told him he could have whatever he wanted and then he proceeded to spit on the food.

Well I guess  Soulja Boy didn’t appreciate that story. He jumped on live and started going off. He called Kandi a bald headed b and threatened legal action. He also asked for the address to the podcast so he could pull up and tell his side of the story.
Kandi didn’t argue. She just said, Pull up then.

So we’ll see if Soulja keeps that same energy when it’s time to sit down and speak on it.

We will see how that plays out.

Source:  BET

