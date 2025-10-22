Listen Live
Law Suit: Real Housewives of Atlanta Cast Member Accused of Lying

RHOA' Kelli Ferrell's Ex Sues Bravo For Defamation Over Abuse Allegations... Wants $200M

Published on October 22, 2025

Alright, so The Real Housewives of Atlanta  is filled with a lot of drama. And now its spilling into the courtroom. Kelli Ferrell, one of the newer cast members, is catching heat from her ex-husband. He’s suing Bravo for $200 million.
He claims Kelli lied on the show, saying he abused her and stole money from a $420,000 loan for a restaurant. He said the loan was paid back and added that she actually used a bunch of the money on her birthday and other unauthorized expenses.

So now he’s accusing Bravo of airing false claims that damaged his reputation personally and professionally.

The drama continues. What happens next, we’ll keep an eye on this.

Source: TMZ

