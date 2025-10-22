Listen Live
Chicken WIng Plug Gets Arrested and Booked At The Same Jail He Worked

Texas prison officer could be thrown in the same jail he guarded after running illegal CHICKEN WING pipeline to inmates

Published on October 22, 2025

THE BUZZ!


This story is similar to craig getting fired on his day off.

So it looks like a Texas corrections officer could end up in the same jail he was working at all because of providing contraband to inmates. That contraband is probably not what you think. Believe it or not, it was…. chicken wings. Yes. wings.

Turns out, he allegedly started a little side hustle, sneaking wings into the jail and selling them to inmates for cash.

After an investigation he was fired and arrested the same day at the jail he worked.

He faces up to six months in jail and/or a fine of up to $2,000.

Look, i’ve had jail food before. I get it, a hot chicken wing might just be worth the risk.


Source: daily mail

