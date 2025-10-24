Michael B. Jordan In Talks To Star In “Miami Vice” Movie Alongside Austin Butler

Source:

Phillip Michael Thomas has been synonymous with the role of detective Ricardo Tubbs in Miami Vice… until now.

Like many a classic show, it’s getting a movie makeover, and Michael B. Jordan is in early talks to take over the role of Tubbs.

According to Deadline’s sources, they’re still in the very early stages of production, so there are no firm dates set, but it’s set to release in 2027, and with filming set for 2026, Jordan’s agreed so far.

The main behind-the-scenes crew for the Universal-backed blockbuster movie has been solidified, with Joseph Kosinski as the director, Eric Warren Singer and Dan Gilroy writing the script, and Dylan Clark joining Kosinski as a producer.

“…this incarnation will explore the glamour and corruption of mid-1980s Miami, inspired by the pilot episode and first season of the NBC television series that ran from 1984-1989 and influenced the culture from fashion to filmmaking,” writes Deadline.

Deadline says the official offer to Jordan was sent only in the past week. He was reportedly “blown away” by the updated script, so the dates were moved around so he could finish putting the final touches on his latest-directed movie, The Thomas Crown Affair.

The NBC show was a hit in the 1980s, following the days of two Metro-Dade Police Department detectives working undercover in Miami, Florida, that, unlike most cop shows, focused more on scenic vibes than an airtight script filled with clever investigative twists and turns. It ran for five seasons, totaling 114 episodes, before being cancelled in 1989 due to declining ratings.

It also laid the red carpet for Don Johnson’s Hollywood career, which was marked by his role as Tubbs’ white-suited partner, James “Sonny” Crockett.

When it comes to who’ll play Crockett, Deadline says the part is still wide open and is the studio “looking to lock in Jordan’s partner soon” while Variety says that Austin Butler is entertaining the new project.

The show first got a movie adaptation in 2006, starring Colin Farrell and Jamie Foxx.

