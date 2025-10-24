Listen Live
Kim Kardashian Reveals Brain Aneurysm Diagnosis & Blames Ye

Kim Kardashian Reveals Brain Aneurysm Diagnosis & Kanye West May Be To Blame

Published on October 24, 2025

The 92nd Academy Awards - Vanity Fair Party - Los Angeles
Source: Ian West – PA Images / Getty

Kim Kardashian has been letting the truth fly about her tumultuous marriage to Kanye West as of late, and he was even caught in the crossfire of a recent health scare.

Season 7 of Hulu’s The Kardashians premiered Thursday, and in a teaser for the forthcoming episodes, there’s a scene of Kim going through an MRI machine with her head bandaged up. Then she can be heard telling her family of the doctor’s scary discovery in her brain.

 “There was like a little aneurysm,” she informs her family, as the camera pans to her shocked sister Kourtney, who says, “Whoa.”

“They were like, ‘Just stress,’ and I’m like…” Kardashian then says of the doctor’s prognosis.

In addition to the stress of being a billion-dollar business owner and recently being forced to relive her 2016 Paris robbery by testifying in court, planted right in front of all that is Kanye West.

In the next scene, after mentioning her health scare, which was caused by stress, Kim is seen crying over her divorce from the embattled artist, but says, “I’m happy it’s over. My ex will be in my life no matter what. We have four kids together.” 

Kim and Kanye were married for 6 years before ultimately divorcing in 2021. But it hasn’t gotten any easier for her because they’ve got four kids together, so Ye’s outbursts still affect her, leading to even more stress, causing her psoriasis to flare up. 

“I mean, I have psoriasis again. “I felt more stressed, probably just because I had to super, super protect what I had to protect.”

“They’re gonna know things,” she said. “They’re gonna grow up, they’re gonna see. So my job as a mom is to just make sure that — at a time when that behavior is happening — is just to make sure that they’re protected.”

Kim also spoke about her toxic marriage on Alex Cooper’s Call Her Daddy, detailing his erratic behavior, like giving away their fleet of Lamborghinis, and his social media outbursts where he claims she won’t let him see their kids, saying it’s not true.

was originally published on cassiuslife.com

