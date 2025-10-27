Listen Live
News

The Buzz: Interesting Headlines & Stories

Trump 3.0? He Says He Would Love It!

Trump on seeking a third term: ‘I would love to do it’ 

Published on October 27, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Magic Baltimore Listen Live

THE BUZZ!


OK… so we’ve lived through Part One. And are experiencing Part Two as we speak. But how would you feel about Part Three? Yeah… I’m talking Trump 3.0, a third term.


When asked about it, he said he’d love to do it. Now, he did rule out running as vice president, saying, voters wouldn’t like that. He also added that he’s got the best poll numbers he’s ever had, and even mentioned he just had an MRI and he’s good to go. Basically saying he’s healthy enough to go the distance.


Now, to get that third time, he’d need approval from two-thirds of Congress and three-quarters of the states to change the 22nd amendment to the Constitution.


We’ll see how this one plays out

Source: MSNBC / THE HILL

More from Magic 95.9
Trending
Baltimore City Hall
266 Items
Local

What’s Happening In Baltimore: Top Stories You Need to Know in 2025

White House with ominous clouds
304 Items
News

The Biggest News Stories Of 2025

24 Items
Local

Here Are Baltimore’s Best Neighborhoods To Raise A Family In 2025

Candles
73 Items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025

LSAP Radio Logo 2020
Schedule

Music

The Buzz
News & Gossip

California Reparations Estimated At Over 200K; Navy Lowers Its Admission Scores; & Ice Cube Still Fighting For Control Of Friday Movies.

27 Items
Pop Culture

Celebs That Have Died From Pancreatic Cancer

Entertainment

Donald Trump Admits He Doesn’t Believe He’s “Going to Heaven”

Magic 95.9

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close