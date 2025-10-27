Trump 3.0? He Says He Would Love It!

THE BUZZ!





OK… so we’ve lived through Part One. And are experiencing Part Two as we speak. But how would you feel about Part Three? Yeah… I’m talking Trump 3.0, a third term.



When asked about it, he said he’d love to do it. Now, he did rule out running as vice president, saying, voters wouldn’t like that. He also added that he’s got the best poll numbers he’s ever had, and even mentioned he just had an MRI and he’s good to go. Basically saying he’s healthy enough to go the distance.



Now, to get that third time, he’d need approval from two-thirds of Congress and three-quarters of the states to change the 22nd amendment to the Constitution.



We’ll see how this one plays out



Source: MSNBC / THE HILL