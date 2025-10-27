R&B Singer Sammie Arrested in Georgia. Released on Bond

THE BUZZ!



Alright, So this one’s got fans really talking — R&B singer Sammie was arrested down in Georgia.

Police records show that he was charged with battery (family violence) and 3rd degree cruelty to children. No more details have been released as of yet. But Sammie was released on $1,050 bond.



Now he did have something to say to the shade rooms’ post about the incident though. Saying, yall know better. Should’ve hit me & my team first for the facts opposed for click bait, y’all know how I rock. Yall brought me back career wise. But I see yall pushing the agenda of negativity and that’s fine. God bless yall.



So it seems there’s lot more details coming about this. We’ll see wassup with that.



Source: black america web