Jamaica Evacuates and Braces For Category 5 Storm Melissa

THE BUZZ!





Melissa Category 5. Jamaica Faces Most Dangerous Storm In History.



Alright, lastly. Jamaica is feeling some poetic justice right now. Just crowned the Caribbean’s Leading Destination for 2025 at the Caribbean World Travel Awards. The 19th time they’ve claimed the honor. But here’s the twist: right now, the island is far from a tourist hotspot. Instead, it’s bracing for what could be the worst storm in its history. Hurricane Melissa is set to slam into Jamaica by early Tuesday morning.

They’re talking catastrophic winds and up to 40 inches of life-threatening rain. The storm has already claimed lives in Haiti and the Dominican Republic, and mandatory evacuations are underway.



So Sending all our prayers and positive vibes to the entire island.





Source: abc / travel and tour world