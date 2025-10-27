Wakanda Takes Over The Runway: Angela Bassett, Teyana Taylor, & Jodie Turner-Smith Bring Afrofuturism To Vogue World

Source: Jon Kopaloff / Getty

Angela Bassett will always be our queen.

At Vogue World: Hollywood on October 26, she reprised Queen Ramonda, bringing back a significant role and a figure that celebrated not only the essence and history of Black culture but also its style, attitude, and grace. As Angela graced the runway, she shut the backlot down in more ways than one. And we’re still thinking about it.

Her walk told a story of legacy, luxury, and lineage. Wearing the original gown from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, designed by Oscar-winning costume designer Ruth E. Carter, Angela reminded us of everything we loved about the original movie while showing how it remains relevant today.

The star embodied both heritage and high fashion.

The look was pure royalty. The deep purple velvet gown hugged her frame, catching the glow of the studio lights as she moved. Gold embroidery traced along the bodice and sleeves – intricate, almost symbolic, like something straight from Wakanda’s royal archives. The sweeping cape tied the look together, following her like a queen’s entourage, adding drama and flair. And her headpiece was tall, sculptural, and iconic.

Love Magic 95.9? Get more! Join the Magic 95.9 Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

The world of Black Panther came alive again – but this time, under the bright lights of one of fashion’s biggest stages. Angela headlined Vogue World’s Afro-futurism theme, led by Ruth Carter – and it was everything.

Teyana Taylor Brings Warrior Energy to the Runway

Source: Jon Kopaloff / Getty

Then came women who carried the spirit of the kingdom alongside her – warriors, artists, and icons. Danai Gurira, the original general of the Dora Milaje, made her return, gliding in fierce formation.

Teyana Taylor, in a surprise appearance, slipped into a red-and-bronze suit modeled after Dora’s battle armor. The bodice was molded leather and metallic detail, the silhouette bold and unapologetic. Teyana may not have been in the film, but she looked born of the tribe – commanding, statuesque, and flawless in motion. An everyday symbol of sexiness, strength, poise, and unapologetic culture, Tey’s role in the soldier strut just made sense.

Jodie Turner-Smith Serves Futuristic Glam in Diotima

The spirit of Wakanda took many forms on the runway – and Jodie Turner-Smith delivered one of its boldest, most fashion-forward interpretations. Confident, fierce, and completely in control, she looked like that girl straight out of a modern-day Wakanda.

Her deep melanin glowed under the studio lights as she glided down the runway in a custom Diotima creation by designer Rachel Scott.

The chartreuse bodysuit, trimmed with rich brown striping and paired with crochet thigh-highs, blended bold design with undeniable sex appeal. Gold cuffs and beaded jewelry framed her look, echoing the handcrafted beauty and pride seen throughout Black Panther’s world.

Source: Jon Kopaloff / Getty

Fresh off her role in Disney’s Tron: Ares, the actress continues to make waves across both Hollywood and high fashion.

Vogue World Runway 2025: When Hollywood & High Fashion Emerge

This year’s Vogue World transformed the Paramount Studios backlot into a celebration of film, fashion, and culture. Legendary costume designers like Ruth E. Carter, Colleen Atwood, and Catherine Martin worked with luxury houses including McQueen, Louis Vuitton, Valentino, and Balmain to merge Hollywood storytelling with haute couture. Each act brought fashion, unexpected star cameos, and Hollywood glitz and glamour.

But Black Panther’s showing hit different for so many reasons. The Afrofuturism act – where these unforgettable Wakanda-inspired looks appeared- stood out as one of the night’s most powerful displays.

Black Panther forever changed how the world viewed African-inspired design – proving that fashion rooted in culture can be both global and luxurious. And seeing that legacy reborn on the Vogue runway, through the women who carried (and carry) it forward, is exactly what we need to see.

Wakanda Takes Over The Runway: Angela Bassett, Teyana Taylor, & Jodie Turner-Smith Bring Afrofuturism To Vogue World was originally published on hellobeautiful.com