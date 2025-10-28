Buy Black Tuesday [10-28-2025]

Listen Live
We’re highlighting Baltimore’s black businesses each and every Tuesday. Here are some places to check out this week.

Soul Purpose Kuisine

Business Description: “Savor the soul, Taste the purpose!!”

Business Website: @soulpurposek (TikTok and Instagram and LinkedIn)

Iriewatas Wellness

Business Description: “Better Ingredients, Better Wata — Let’s Keep It Irie”

Business Website: @iriewatas

Iconic Juice

Business Description: “Live iconic be iconic Drink Iconic… it’s a lifestyle.”

Business Website: https://youriconiclifestyle.com/

