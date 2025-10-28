Source: Paul Marotta / Getty

Geno’s Steaks, the legendary South Philly institution known for its sizzling rib-eye sandwiches, neon lights, and nonstop lines of hungry fans, is bringing its first-ever Maryland location to Downtown Baltimore, ABC Philly reports.

The iconic brand confirmed plans to open at Power Plant Live! in early 2026. The new restaurant will serve the classic cheesesteaks that put Geno’s on the map: thinly sliced rib-eye steak piled onto a fresh-baked roll, topped with your choice of Cheese Wiz, provolone, or American, with or without onions!

Located at 10 Market Place, the Baltimore location will feature the signature Geno’s window-service ordering, easy-to-use kiosks, and a relaxed bar-style seating area, making it an ideal spot for a quick lunch, dinner with friends, or a late-night bite after a show or game.

Founded in 1966 in South Philadelphia, Geno’s Steaks has long been a staple of Philly food culture and a rival to Pat’s King of Steaks, located directly across the street. Originally opened by Joey Vento, the business is now run by his son, Geno Vento, who has continued to grow the brand’s footprint while maintaining its authentic flavor and tradition.

Geno’s currently operates multiple locations in Pennsylvania, including at Xfinity Live! and Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia, but this Baltimore expansion is its only active site outside of the state.

The official opening date has not yet been announced, but Geno’s says the Baltimore location is “coming soon,” with grand-opening details expected in the months ahead. Once open, Power Plant Live! will officially become home to one of the most recognizable names in American food culture, right in the heart of Charm City.

Geno’s Steaks Bringing Philly Cheesesteaks To Baltimore In 2026 was originally published on 92q.com