As spotted on Variety, Lululemon is expanding its portfolio beyond the athletic apparel space. This week, the Vancouver, Canada-based label announced a partnership with the NFL. The move is significant for Lululemon, as this is their first-ever licensed merch collection. The drop includes all 32 teams, with pieces for both men and women. Included are some of Lulu’s signature styles, including the Women’s Scuba hooded sweatshirt and the Men’s Steady State crewneck. Developed in conjunction with Fanatics, the “Welcome to the Fam Club” campaign tapped some of the sport’s most influential personalities. Serving as the faces for the launch are the likes of Joe Montana, Ryan Clark, Emmanuel Acho, and more.

Lululemon senior leadership detailed why the collaboration made so much sense in a press statement. “True NFL fans wear their pride. For them, fan gear is more than apparel, it’s a badge of loyalty and a way to instantly connect with a community that is like a family,” said Celeste Burgoyne, President, Americas and Global Guest Innovation, at Lululemon. “We looked to honor that passionate devotion and are thrilled to be part of that ritual found throughout the NFL season.”

The National Football League was as equally excited to offer elevated team merch all backed by Lululemon’s commitment to quality. “Together with Fanatics, we are introducing an elevated collection that redefines modern fan apparel and is uniquely designed for everyday comfort,” said Renie Anderson, Executive Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer, at the NFL. “Lululemon boasts a loyal fan base built on culture, meaningful connections and innovation, qualities that thoroughly reflect the NFL.”

The collection is live — cop your team’s elevated fan gear now.

From Yoga Mats To End Zones: Lululemon x NFL Fan Gear Drops was originally published on hiphopwired.com