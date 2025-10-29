Listen Live
“I Feel Great”: Lamar Jackson Is Excited To Return To The Field

Published on October 29, 2025

After a three-game absence, Lamar Jackson is ready to take the field Thursday night as the Baltimore Ravens face the Miami Dolphins under the lights in South Florida.

Jackson suffered a hamstring injury during the Ravens’ September 28 matchup in Kansas City and has been sidelined since. In his absence, Baltimore went 1-2, struggling to find an offensive rhythm without their MVP quarterback. Now, Jackson says he’s fully healthy and eager to get back to work.

“I feel great,” Jackson told reporters this week after participating in full practices. “I can’t wait to touch the grass with my guys. It’s been a while.”

Jackson credited the Ravens’ training staff for guiding him through his first-ever hamstring injury. While he was anxious to return, he said protecting his long-term health was most important.

“You don’t want to rush a hamstring injury and make it worse, and then now you’re out for the whole season,” Jackson explained. “This was my first time having one. Early in rehab, I’d feel a tug here or there, so I knew I had to be smart. I didn’t want to risk ending my season, or my career, over it.”

Jackson ramped up last week with limited practices and even took snaps running the scout team before being upgraded to a full participant this week. His return comes at a pivotal time as the Ravens look to regain momentum in a tight AFC race.

Even better for Baltimore: the team is the healthiest it has been in weeks. All 53 players on the active roster participated in Tuesday’s practice, an encouraging sign heading into a short week.

With Jackson back under center and the roster nearly at full strength, the Ravens are looking to make a statement on national television Thursday night.

"I Feel Great": Lamar Jackson Is Excited To Return To The Field was originally published on 92q.com

