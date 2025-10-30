Mendeecees Opens Up About Where Things Stand with Yandy Smith

Source: Derek White / Getty

Mendeecees Harris and Yandy Smith have always been one of the most talked-about couples in reality TV, but now, Mendeecees says they’re learning to keep certain parts of their relationship off-camera. During an appearance on BET’s For The Fellas on October 28, the Love & Hip Hop star gave an honest update on how he and Yandy are doing and why they’ve chosen to move at their own pace.

When asked if they’re “putting in the work to be in a better space,” Mendeecees didn’t hesitate to answer. “Every day,” he said. “We’re working on strengthening our relationship, our family, and our mental health—especially with all the noise that comes from outside.”

He acknowledged that public scrutiny can take a toll, particularly when people on social media speculate about their marriage. “We have to be mentally strong just to block the noise out,” he explained. “We know what’s at stake, and what’s at stake is really raising our kids. Me and her—we’ve known each other for so long that I respect her. We’re going to go through disagreements, but I’ve learned to respect her even when I don’t like her.”

Mendeecees also emphasized that he refuses to handle relationship issues in public. “I’m not the type to talk negatively about my spouse online,” he said. “I have to control my emotions.” Instead, he and Yandy prefer to focus on working through their differences privately.

“Behind the scenes, me and my wife are still just trying to figure out the next chapter,” he continued. “But figuring out that next chapter isn’t something the world needs to know. We can’t let outside pressure dictate what we do. We have to move at our own pace and be comfortable with that.”

He also made it clear that if any major decisions are made about their relationship, their family will always be the first to know. “Any decision between me and Yandy, our kids and our loved ones will hear it before the world does,” he said.

Mendeecees’ comments come after months of speculation from fans about the couple’s relationship status. The two have been together for more than a decade and officially married in 2015. They share two children together and have long been admired for their bond, especially during the years Mendeecees spent behind bars.

Now, though, the reality star says their focus is less about public perception and more about peace, love, and family. “We can’t let the pressure of the outside world affect what’s inside our home,” he explained. “We just gotta do what works for us.”

His openness offered fans a reminder that, despite fame and cameras, relationships take work—and sometimes the most important steps happen away from the spotlight.

