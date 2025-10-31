Maryland Food Banks and Resources for Families Amid SNAP Cuts

Source: Airiel B. / Radio One Digital

As the threat of SNAP benefit interruptions looms large, Maryland’s hunger-relief network is sounding the alarm and mobilizing to keep food on the table for thousands of families in Baltimore. For residents relying on Maryland Department of Human Services (DHS) assistance, the message is clear: don’t assume support will simply keep flowing; tap into community resources now.

Federal funding turbulence places the roughly 680,000 Marylanders who rely on SNAP at risk. In response, state leaders have directed millions in emergency funding to bolster food banks rather than guarantee direct SNAP benefit continuity. For Baltimore-area households already stretched by rising costs of groceries, utilities, and rent, the possibility of a gap in benefits could tip the balance.

Local hunger-relief agencies are ramping up. The Maryland Food Bank (MFB) reports distributing tens of millions of meals each year, and offers a searchable “Find Food” map to locate nearby pantries. MFB also runs a dedicated SNAP Outreach program to help eligible Marylanders apply and navigate benefit rules.

Meanwhile, 24/7 referral line 211 Maryland provides food pantries, vouchers, and delivery options in Baltimore City. Click here for more info.

Residents should act now rather than wait. If your benefits are delayed or uncertain:

Call the Maryland Food Bank at 1-888-808-7327 for SNAP help

Dial 211 for immediate food-pantry locations, voucher programs and delivery options.

Check for mobile food distributions in your area, some move fast and run out of supplies.

Baltimore City

Maryland Food Bank — 2200 Halethorpe Farms Rd, Baltimore MD 21227

☎ (410) 737-8282 | mdfoodbank.org

Statewide distributor, main warehouse hub; “Find Food” map available online.

New Life Food Pantry — 2401 E North Ave, Baltimore MD 21213

☎ (443) 800-0213 | newlifepantry.co

Large East Baltimore pantry open five days a week.

Fishes & Loaves Pantry — 2422 W Patapsco Ave, Baltimore MD 21230

☎ (410) 525-0969 | flpbaltimore.org

Southwest Baltimore food program and partner of Maryland Food Bank.

Moveable Feast — 901 N Milton Ave, Baltimore MD 21205

☎ (410) 327-3420 | mfeast.org

Provides medically-tailored meals for people living with chronic illnesses.

Greater Grace World Outreach Food Bank — 6025 Moravia Park Dr, Baltimore MD 21206

☎ (410) 483-3700 | ggwo.org

East-side pantry and community outreach program.

Y Fresh Mart (YMCA) — multiple city sites (e.g., 1609 Druid Hill Ave)

☎ (443) 322-8000 | ymaryland.org

Pop-up markets offering shelf-stable goods and produce weekly.



Baltimore County

Community Assistance Network – Community Choice Pantry

7900 Baltimore St, Baltimore MD 21224

☎ (410) 285-4674 | canconnects.org

“Shop” style pantry for low-income families; also offers housing assistance.

Y Fresh Mart (Parkville) — 8910 Waltham Woods Rd, Parkville MD 21234

Open Tues 4-7 pm & Sat 10 am-1 pm.

Baltimore North Cluster Food Bank — 19401 Middletown Rd, Parkton MD 21120

Serves northern communities (Sparks, Monkton, White Hall).



Howard County

Howard County Food Bank — 9385 Gerwig Ln Suite J, Columbia MD 21046

☎ (410) 313-6185 | cac-hc.org

Full-service pantry offering fresh produce, dairy and SNAP enrollment help.

S.A.F.E. Food Pantry — 9770 Patuxent Woods Dr Suite 300, Columbia MD 21046

| safefoodpantry.org

Allergy-friendly pantry providing gluten-free and special-diet foods.

Columbia Community Care — multiple Howard County sites

| columbiacommunitycare.org

Community-driven food delivery and grocery support program.



Anne Arundel County

Anne Arundel County Food Bank — 120 Marley Station Rd Suite A, Glen Burnie MD 21061

☎ (410) 636-0123 | aafoodbank.org

Distributes to 70+ pantries countywide; supports veterans and families.



Carroll County

Carroll County Food Sunday — 10 Distillery Dr, Westminster MD 21157

☎ (410) 857-7926 | ccfoodsunday.org

Weekly grocery assistance and SNAP referral support.



Harford County

Mason-Dixon Community Services — 708 High St, Delta PA 17314 (serves Northern Harford)

☎ (717) 456-5559 | mason-dixon.org

Emergency food boxes for Harford County residents.

Harford Community Action Agency Food Pantry — 1321 Woodbridge Station Way, Edgewood MD 21040

☎ (410) 612-9899 | harfordcaa.org

Main pantry partner distributing throughout Harford County.



Quick Help Lines

Dial 211 Maryland — statewide referral for pantries, meal sites, and delivery options

Maryland Food Bank “Find Food” Map: mdfoodbank.org/find-food

