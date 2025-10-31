Source: TheStewartofNY / Getty

If we looked like Teyana Taylor, we’d probably wear her most recent red carpet fit too. The star hit the TIME100 Next Gala serving major bawdy, sculpted abs, and unapologetic confidence — and she knew it.

Teyana Taylor Simply Ate Up The Time 100 Carpet In Tom Ford

At this point, Sis’ foot is permanently on our necks. And it looks like its staying there for the foreseeable future.

Styled in Tom Ford, Teyana shut the carpet down in a tailored black blazer layered over a sheer, floor-length skirt and high-cut bodysuit. It was bold, fearless, and fly. The Harlem star gave slinky main-character energy from every angle.

Her short pixie cut was laid to perfection, bringing effortless edge to the refined look. Teyana’s curls were precise, and the soft flips at the nape of her neck added a slight retro flair. Her makeup was just as flawless — soft glam with a nude lip, dramatic smoky eyes, and a bronzed glow.

Fans Are Obsessed – Joking About Heading To The Gym, Slaying, & Cheering Her On

Stopped mid-scroll fans flooded the comments. Some praised Teyana’s confidence, others debated her daring style. But one thing about Miss Taylor — she didn’t come to blend in.

“Teyana…for the love of God…please take your foot off our necks,” wrote one fan in love with Tey Tey’s look. Another wrote, “ I’m not eating nun else for the rest of this year,” joking about her sick the star’s body is. One fan wrote, “I don’t know.”

And let’s be real, she’s not losing sleep over anyone’s opinions. Teyana knows exactly who she is. She’s that girl — and she reminded everyone of that today.

The TIME100 Next Gala celebrates global changemakers shaping culture. Who better embodies this than Teyana?

She’s in her lane, in her moment, and nobody’s doing it like her.

She Won – Teyana Taylor’s TIME100 Look Is Straight Bawdy Goals was originally published on hellobeautiful.com