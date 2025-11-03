Fugees Rapper Pras Ordered to Pay $64 Million to U.S. Government in Foreign Conspiracy Case

Source: Kevin Dietsch / Getty

Former Fugees rapper Pras Michel is facing another major blow in his ongoing legal battle with the U.S. government. A federal judge has ordered the artist to pay nearly $65 million in connection with his conviction for illegal foreign lobbying, conspiracy, and witness tampering.

According to court documents obtained by Complex, Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly ruled that Michel “obtained proceeds in the amount of at least $64,923,226” through his criminal activities. The judgment stems from a wide-reaching corruption case that involved unregistered lobbying on behalf of foreign interests, including China and a Malaysian financier.

Pras, best known as one-third of the legendary hip-hop group The Fugees, was convicted in 2023 of using illegal campaign contributions to support Barack Obama’s 2012 reelection campaign. Prosecutors said he funneled foreign money through straw donors to gain political influence and later attempted to interfere with an investigation into his actions. The rapper was also accused of trying to influence U.S. officials under Donald Trump’s administration to aid in the extradition of a Chinese dissident.

Despite the staggering $64 million judgment, Pras’ team says the government has already taken a significant sum from him. His spokesperson, Erica Dumas, told Billboard, “They already took 100 [million] from him and now they want another 64 [million].”

The 51-year-old artist’s legal troubles have been compounded by health issues. In August, sentencing was postponed after Pras underwent emergency surgery for colon cancer. His lawyers described it as a “significant medical concern,” and Dumas confirmed that he was unable to attend his scheduled court appearance due to recovery. “We are hopeful for his swift healing and recovery during this challenging chapter,” she said in a statement to Rolling Stone.

Pras’ sentencing is now expected in December, where he could face up to 10 years in federal prison. His legal team has requested a reduced sentence of just three years, citing his cooperation and health challenges.

The case has attracted national attention not only for its political implications but also because it marks one of the most unusual downfalls in hip-hop history. Once celebrated for his musical contributions alongside Lauryn Hill and Wyclef Jean, Michel’s reputation has been overshadowed by allegations of international corruption and political manipulation.

Earlier this year, The Hollywood Reporter revealed that former President Donald Trump had even considered granting Pras a presidential pardon, though no such action was taken before Trump left office.

Now, with the latest ruling, the Grammy winner faces both financial devastation and the possibility of years behind bars. As he awaits his final sentencing, Pras Michel’s story stands as a stark reminder of how fame, politics, and money can collide—with consequences that last long after the music stops.

