Buy Black Tuesday [11-4-2025]
We’re highlighting Baltimore’s black businesses each and every Tuesday. Here are some places to check out this week.
S&K Cleaning and Painting
Business Description: “S&K cleaning and painting offer clean lines detailed oriented and professional services for all customers including unique services of outstanding quality.”
Business Website: S&K Cleaning and Painting FB Skpaint05. IG
HERB N HARMONY CAFE
Business Description: “Healthy Late Night Flavor options, All Night Rhythm. Herb & Harmony Cafe on DoorDash.”
Business Website: Instagram: @herbharmonycafe
Yelé LLC
Business Description: “A luxury Afro futuristic brand for lovers of bold statement looks.”
Business Website: http://www.yelestitches.com/
