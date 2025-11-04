Listen Live
Local

Buy Black Tuesday [11-4-2025]

Published on November 4, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Buy Black B'More
Source: Radio One Digital / Radio One Digital

We’re highlighting Baltimore’s black businesses each and every Tuesday. Here are some places to check out this week.

S&K Cleaning and Painting

Business Description: “S&K cleaning and painting offer clean lines detailed oriented and professional services for all customers including unique services of outstanding quality.”

Business Website: S&K Cleaning and Painting FB Skpaint05. IG

HERB N HARMONY CAFE

Business Description: “Healthy Late Night Flavor options, All Night Rhythm. Herb & Harmony Cafe on DoorDash.”

Business Website: Instagram: @herbharmonycafe

Yelé LLC

Business Description: “A luxury Afro futuristic brand for lovers of bold statement looks.”

Business Website: http://www.yelestitches.com/

CLICK HERE TO SUBMIT YOUR BUSINESS FOR A CHANCE TO BE FEATURED! 

Buy Black Tuesday [11-4-2025] was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

More from Magic 95.9
Trending
News

GED Section: D.L. Hughley’s Sharp Take on Literacy and America’s Contradictions

Local

Maryland Food Banks and Resources for Families Amid SNAP Cuts

24 Items
Local

Here Are Baltimore’s Best Neighborhoods To Raise A Family In 2025

Music

Enter ‘The Fun House’ Kid ‘N Play’s Newest Podcast Adventure | Urban One Podcasts

Celebrity

When D’Angelo Met Bobby Seale After Releasing Black Messiah

Local

Coppin State To Face Maryland In Hall Of Fame Series At CFG Bank Arena

Pop Culture

Ashanti Silences Body Critics With Cheeky Beach Body Post

Local

Thousands Of Maryland Families Could Lose Food Assistance Next Month As Shutdown Drags

Magic 95.9

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close