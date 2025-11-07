Listen Live
Entertainment

2026 GRAMMY Gospel & Christian Nominees Celebrate Faith in Music

Gospel and Christian Artists Shine Bright In 2026 GRAMMY Nominations

Published on November 7, 2025

The GRAMMYs are once again celebrating faith, inspiration, and the power of music that uplifts the soul. This year’s nominees in the Gospel and Contemporary Christian categories reflect the depth and diversity of today’s faith-filled sounds, from church choirs to contemporary worship, and from gospel greats to new voices carrying the message of hope to a new generation.

Below are the nominees for the 2026 GRAMMYs:

Best Gospel Performance/Song
Do It AgainKirk Franklin (Kirk Franklin, songwriter)
ChurchTasha Cobbs Leonard & John Legend (Anthony S. Brown, Brunes Charles, Annatoria Chitapa, Kenneth Leonard Jr., Tasha Cobbs Leonard & Jonas Myrin, songwriters)
Still LiveJonathan McReynolds & Jamal Roberts (Britney Delagraentiss, Jonathan McReynolds, David Lamar Outing III, Orlando Joel Palmer & Terrell Demetrius Wilson, songwriters)
AmenPastor Mike Jr. (Adia Andrews, Michael McClure Jr., David Lamar Outing II & Terrell Anthony Pettus, songwriters)
Come Jesus ComeCeCe Winans featuring Shirley Caesar

Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song
I Know A NameElevation Worship, Chris Brown, Brandon Lake (Hank Bentley, Steven Furtick, Brandon Lake & Jacob Sooter, songwriters)
YOUR WAY’S BETTERForrest Frank (Forrest Frank & Pera, songwriters)
Hard Fought HallelujahBrandon Lake with Jelly Roll (Chris Brown, Jason Bradley Deford, Steven Furtick, Benjamin William Hastings & Brandon Lake, songwriters)
HeadphonesLecrae, Killer Mike, T.I. (Bongo ByTheWay, Clifford Harris, William Roderick Miller, Lecrae Moore, Michael Render & Tyshane Thompson, songwriters)
AmazingDarrel Walls, PJ Morton (PJ Morton & Darrel Walls, songwriters)

Best Gospel Album
Sunny DaysYolanda Adams
TashaTasha Cobbs Leonard
Live Breathe FightTamela Mann
Only On The Road LiveTye Tribbett
Heart Of MineDarrel Walls, PJ Morton

Best Contemporary Christian Music Album
CHILD OF GOD IIForrest Frank
Coritos Vol. 1Israel & New Breed
King Of HeartsBrandon Lake
ReconstructionLecrae
Let The Church SingTauren Wells

Best Roots Gospel Album
I Will Not Be Moved (Live)The Brooklyn Tabernacle Choir
Then Came The MorningGaither Vocal Band
Praise & Worship: More Than A Hollow HallelujahThe Isaacs
Good AnswersKaren Peck & New River
Back To My RootsCandi Staton

The 2026 GRAMMYS take place Sunday, Feb. 1, at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

Gospel and Christian Artists Shine Bright In 2026 GRAMMY Nominations was originally published on praisebaltimore.com

