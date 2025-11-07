Tesla’s Pay Deal Could Make Elon Musk the World’s First Trillionaire

Source: Anadolu / Getty

In a bold move that could reshape executive compensation — and make financial history — Tesla shareholders voted to approve Elon Musk’s record-setting $1 trillion pay package on Thursday. The decision came during the company’s annual shareholder meeting, where over three-quarters of votes supported the proposal.

Applause and chants erupted as the results were announced, with Musk thanking the crowd and the Tesla board shortly after. “I super appreciate it,” he told investors.

Unlike most CEOs, Musk doesn’t receive a salary. Instead, his compensation is entirely tied to Tesla’s performance. The newly approved deal grants him up to 423.7 million additional Tesla shares over the next ten years — but only if the company reaches ambitious financial and operational goals. To earn the full amount, Tesla must hit a staggering $8.5 trillion market capitalization, more than 460% above its current value and significantly higher than even Nvidia, which recently became the world’s most valuable company at $5 trillion.

If Tesla achieves that target, Musk’s total potential payout would amount to roughly $1 trillion — or about $275 million per day across a decade. It would make him not only the highest-paid executive in history but possibly the first trillionaire in human history.

For shareholders, the vote was about more than money. It was also a decision about leadership and vision. Tesla’s board had warned that rejecting the package might prompt Musk to step away from his CEO role — a prospect many investors weren’t willing to risk. Despite recent challenges like declining sales and profit dips, supporters see Musk as central to Tesla’s long-term ambitions in artificial intelligence, robotics, and automation.

Musk emphasized that his primary focus is the company’s future beyond cars. During the meeting, he spoke extensively about Tesla’s robot projects, describing them as the company’s next major breakthrough. “I think it’s going to be the biggest product of all time,” Musk said. “Bigger than cell phones, bigger than anything. Every human on Earth will want their own R2-D2 or C-3PO.”

He went on to say that Tesla’s humanoid robots, still in development, could eventually replace surgeons, help end global poverty, and even change the global economic landscape. Musk claimed that once production begins, these robots could cost around $20,000 — similar to the price of a compact car — making them accessible to millions of people.

Still, not everyone is convinced. Critics note that Tesla’s self-driving and robotics programs remain far from ready for market, and the company must overcome mounting competition, slowing EV demand, and government funding cuts before Musk can unlock his historic payday.

Musk has repeatedly said the package isn’t about personal wealth, but control. “It’s not like I’m going to go spend the money,” he told investors. “There needs to be enough voting control to give me strong influence — but not so much that I can’t be fired if I go insane.”

While Tesla faces an uncertain short-term future, the vote shows investors are still betting on Musk’s vision — a world where robots drive cars, perform surgeries, and perhaps even make him the first trillionaire in history.

