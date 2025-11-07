Nicki Minaj’s Trump TikTok Love Has Fans Asking Is She Team MAGA Now??

Listen Live
Nicki Minaj’s Trump Love Has Fans Asking: Is She MAGA Now?

Published on November 7, 2025

Nicki Minaj
Source: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz

Nicki Minaj is showing serious love for Donald Trump — again. She recently showed even more love for Donald Trump after he used one of her songs on a White House TikTok.

As per TMZ, Nicki Minaj was pretty geeked that Donald Trump’s Cabinet is leaning into her discography for a social media play. This week, the official White House account shared a video of Donald Trump and Melania Trump doing their signature offbeat jig to a tune that incorporates a mashup of Onika’s “Beez In The Trap.” The caption simply reads “The best to ever do it 🇺🇸.” As expected, the news of this administration tapping into this track specifically, with curses included, quickly went viral and landed on Nicki’s radar. She promptly commented on the post saying, “This is pretty incredible. Thank you.”

The “Super Freaky Girl” MC later took to X, formerly Twitter, to further thank Trump and Melania. “The President & First Lady of the UNITED STATES OF AMERICA!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Barbz, idk which one of you uploaded this to the white house TikTok but just know unlimited backstage GAG CITY FOR LIFE Idk what timeline we’re on right now, I’m just goin w|the flow,” she wrote.

This is the second time in the last couple of weeks Nicki Minaj has shown gratitude to Donald Trump. On Oct. 31, she personally praised the POTUS on social media for his stance on Nigeria and deeming the country to be a concern due to violence against Christian believers. Unsurprisingly, this led to many questioning if Nicki Minaj is now siding with one of the most polarizing figures ever to hold the United States presidential seat. “@NICKIMINAJ is a MAGA y’all I’m in shock,” one user wrote. While another added, “MAGA Nicki is not on my bingo card.”

Donald Trump nor the White House have yet to respond Nicki Minaj directly.

