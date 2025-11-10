Listen Live
Trump Proposes $2,000 Tariff Dividend For Americans

President Donald Trump has announced a plan to distribute $2,000 to Americans using revenue generated from tariffs.

Published on November 10, 2025

Source: SAUL LOEB / Getty

In a post on Truth Social, Trump stated that the payments would exclude high-income individuals and criticized opponents of tariffs as “fools.”

He emphasized that the funds would also help reduce the national debt, which currently exceeds $38 trillion.

The proposal comes as tariff revenues have surged, with the U.S. Treasury collecting $215 billion in fiscal year 2025.

However, the plan would require Congressional approval to move forward.

Critics have raised concerns about the economic impact of tariffs, which have led to higher costs for consumers.

This announcement coincides with ongoing legal challenges to Trump’s tariff policies, as the Supreme Court reviews whether his use of emergency powers to impose tariffs was constitutional.

