‘Sorry To Everyone Who Got In Trouble For Cutting Their Hair Like Us’ — Salt-N-Pepa At The 2025 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame

Salt-N-Pepa is one of the most influential hip-hop groups of our time. They’ve been the moment, changing conversations since day one – and this weekend, they got the flowers they’ve always deserved.

On Saturday, November 8, Cheryl “Salt” James, Sandra “Pepa” Denton, and DJ Deidra “Spinderella” Roper were officially inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.

In true Salt-N-Pepa fashion, the ladies didn’t just show up to accept their award. While they did that – and looked good doing it – they also used their stage moment to advocate for women emcees, fight for ownership of their music, and remind fans why hip-hop will always have a place in the culture.

Missy Elliott Introduces Salt-N-Pepa, Calls Them Brick Layers While Slaying in Microbraids

Missy “Misdemeanor” Elliott had the honor of introducing her fellow rap icon friends before they took the stage. A 2023 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee herself, Missy delivered a heartfelt speech that felt like a love letter to the women who paved the way.

She called them “the brick layers — the foundation that hip-hop stands on.”

Missy looked fly as ever, rocking a sequined red, black, yellow, and green look with an African-print hat and matching jacket over black and red leather tights. Her long brown microbraids framed her face perfectly, and her makeup was flawless.

Seeing her on stage with Salt, Pepa, and Spinderella was one of those moments we love to see – legends recognizing legends.

Salt, Pepa, and Spinderella Take the Stage, Thank Fans for Their Support

When Salt-N-Pepa hit the stage, the crowd lost it. The trio delivered a medley of hits — “Shoop,” “Let’s Talk About Sex,” and “Whatta Man” with En Vogue — before closing it out with the classic that started it all, “Push It.”

“This is for every woman who picked up a mic when they told her she couldn’t,” Salt said.

Then she shared info about an industry fight some may not be aware of. Salt told the audience, “We had cassette tapes, turntables, and dreams — and we’re still in a fight for our masters.”

She added, “After 40 years, kids can’t even stream our music because the industry still doesn’t want to play fair. But Salt-N-Pepa has never been afraid of a fight.”

Source: Kevin Kane / Getty

Salt ended the speech talking directly to the audience and a generation of hip hop fans. “Thank you to the fans, the DJs, the women who rhymed in their mirrors, and the mighty good men who supported us,” she said, before adding with a laugh, “We love you all — and to the guys who had a crush on us and had our posters on the wall, you’re welcome.”

The energy was pure nostalgia — funny, heartfelt, and full of gratitude.

As the first female DJ ever inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, DJ Spinderella also took the mic. She reminded everyone exactly why she belonged there. “I carry every female DJ who ever dared to dream,” she said. “Every woman who touched a turntable and said, ‘I can do that, too.’ This is ours. Respect the DJ!”

From their lyrics to their looks, Salt-N-Pepa changed the game. The door-knocker earrings, the asymmetrical cuts, the bold colors — they made style part of the message.

As Salt joked during their speech, “I want to apologize to the countless fans who got in trouble for cutting their hair like us and singing our lyrics.” This was oh so true for the ‘70s, ‘80s, and ‘90s babies.

Forty years later, they’re still inspiring confidence, creativity, and real talk. And that’s exactly why their legacy will always live on — in every beat, every remix, and every girl who ever dared to grab the mic.

