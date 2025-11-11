Listen Live
Close
News

Chi Ossé Aims To Challenge Rep. Hakeem Jeffries

Chi Ossé, Son Of Reggie Ossé aka Combat Jack, Aims To Challenge Rep. Hakeem Jeffries

Chi Ossé is the son of late attorney and broadcaster Reggie Ossé, and is currently a New York city councilman.

Published on November 11, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
New York City Council To Vote On Bill Shifting Rental Broker Fees To Landlord

Chi Ossé, the son of late broadcaster, pioneering podcaster and attorney Reggie Ossé aka Combat Jack, is currently a New York city councilman who is aiming his efforts to challenge Rep. Hakeem Jeffries for the incumbent’s congressional seat. However, it appears that Chi Ossé’s political ambitions are clashing with those of New York Mayor-Elect Zohran Mamdani.

As reported by the New York Times, it appears that Chi Ossé, 27, is politically aligned with Mamdani. The young councilman’s desire to take on the top Democrat in the House of Representatives presents an issue of concern for the incoming mayor. Thus far, Mamdani has not thrown his support behind Ossé, who is aware that top Democratic Party officials are expressing “concern” regarding the front-facing individuals on that side of the aisle.

The outlet says that Mamdani has tried suggesting Ossé take another path and not run against the popular Jeffries, signaling possible fracturing within the party ranks on how to best move forward with the mayor-elect’s political aims and agendas. Jeffries, who presides over the Eighth congressional district, has held the seat for over 11 years. Jeffries is also the House Minority Leader and a fierce opponent of President Donald Trump’s policies.

The Times also shared that Ossé’s stance moved Mamdani’s team to not invite the councilman to an election night watch party, according to sources, despite campaigning for Mamdani. Should Chi Ossé move forward with his plans to challenge Jeffries, it has the potential to spark a tense race in the upcoming primary vote in June 2026.

Photo: Getty

Chi Ossé, Son Of Reggie Ossé aka Combat Jack, Aims To Challenge Rep. Hakeem Jeffries was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from Magic 95.9
Trending
The Buzz
News

AI Mistakes Bag of Chips for Weapon. Students Detained

The Buzz
News

On The Loose – Real-life Planet of the Apes moment in Mississippi.

The Buzz
News

New Option: Bad Bunny At Halftime, Sting Before The Big Game.

Local

Small Earthquake Shakes Howard County, No Injuries Reported

News

DoorDash Launches Emergency Food Program To Support SNAP Families

Football shot in studio on black background
Local

Historic Baltimore Rivalry Set To Ignite Once Again At Hughes Memorial Stadium

19 Items
Travel

Mardi Gras Meets Halloween on the Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage

Local

Buy Black Tuesday [10-28-2025]

Magic 95.9

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close