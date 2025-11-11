YouTube Could Owe You Money | Techie Tuesday

Source: NurPhoto / Getty

It was another lively Techie Tuesday on The Rickey Smiley Morning Show as Beyoncé ATL shared all the latest buzz from the world of technology, shopping, and gaming — and this week, she had some major updates that listeners won’t want to miss.

As temperatures continue to drop across the country, Beyoncé kicked things off with a cozy find for anyone braving the cold this season. “Costco has a heated outdoor foldable chair that’s perfect for parents sitting through soccer games or people who love camping,” she said. “If you’re outside in this weather, trust me — you need this chair.”

Then, Beyoncé dropped some surprising news for YouTube TV subscribers: you could be getting money back. “YouTube and Disney are currently in a dispute, so if you’re missing ABC or Disney channels, check your email,” she explained. “You could get a $20 rebate on your account. Every dollar counts right now!”

She also urged parents to pay attention to a separate YouTube Kids lawsuit that could bring some relief for families. “If your child is under 13 and watches YouTube, Google ‘YouTube Kids lawsuit’ and see if you qualify for the settlement,” she said. “It’s definitely worth checking out.”

Of course, no Techie Tuesday would be complete without talk of holiday shopping — and Beyoncé says the Nintendo Switch 2 is the must-have item of the season. “This is the hottest gaming system out right now,” she said. “Don’t wait for Black Friday to save a few dollars. The bundle packages are still in stock, but they’re selling fast.”

Beyoncé noted that Nintendo will drop prices on select titles like Princess Peach: Showtime! and Luigi’s Mansion after November 23, with some games falling to $40 or less. “You can still save later,” she added, “but if you want the console, now’s the time to grab it.”

For gamers anxiously awaiting Grand Theft Auto VI, Beyoncé had an update — though not the one fans were hoping for. “It’s been delayed again,” she said. “The new release date is November 19, 2026. They say it’s to make sure the game is perfect.”

She also highlighted one of the most futuristic inventions hitting the tech world — Toyota’s walking wheelchair. “It looks like something out of a sci-fi movie,” she said. “It’s voice-activated and can respond to commands like ‘go to the kitchen’ or ‘move faster.’ It’s amazing technology that could really change lives.”

Before wrapping up, Beyoncé debunked one viral trend taking over social media — those videos of people floating around on so-called “Aerofoot” shoes. “They’re fake!” she confirmed. “It’s an AI-generated video. Even Snoop said it’s not real. Hopefully, we’ll see something like that in the future, but for now — it’s just a cool illusion.”

As always, Beyoncé ATL encouraged fans to follow her for the latest updates, deals, and tech drops. “Make sure you follow me at @BeyonceATL,” she said. “I’ll be posting the best holiday deals and updates in my stories.”

