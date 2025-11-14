Listen Live
Close
Local

Deadly Shooting Near Cross Street Market Leaves One Man Dead

Published on November 14, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Crime Scene
Source: KiddNation / Kidd Nation

Baltimore Police are investigating a deadly shooting that left one man dead and another injured Thursday night near the busy Cross Street Market in Federal Hill.

According to officials, officers responded to the 1100 block of Marshall Street just before 10 p.m. for reports of gunfire. When they arrived, they found two men, ages 37 and 35, suffering from gunshot wounds.

Both victims were taken to a nearby hospital. The 37-year-old man later died from his injuries, police said. His name has not yet been released, and investigators have not provided an update on the surviving 35-year-old victim’s condition.

Detectives are still working to determine what led up to the shooting. No arrests have been made, and a possible motive remains unclear.

Police are asking anyone with information to come forward. Tips can be submitted by calling the Homicide Unit at 410-396-2100 or through Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

Deadly Shooting Near Cross Street Market Leaves One Man Dead was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

More from Magic 95.9
Trending
The Buzz
News

New Option: Bad Bunny At Halftime, Sting Before The Big Game.

The Buzz
News

On The Loose – Real-life Planet of the Apes moment in Mississippi.

19 Items
Travel

Mardi Gras Meets Halloween on the Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage

News

DoorDash Launches Emergency Food Program To Support SNAP Families

Pop Culture

Kamala Harris Hints At A Return To The White House — And Supporters Are Ready

Football shot in studio on black background
Local

Historic Baltimore Rivalry Set To Ignite Once Again At Hughes Memorial Stadium

Trending

Trending

News

Hurricane Melissa Hits Jamaica And The Caribbean: How To Stay Safe And Recover

Entertainment

Pastor Jamal Bryant Asks Congregation to Bring Food Instead of Tithes

Magic 95.9

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close