Trump Claims Chinese Students Are Keeping HBCUs Alive

Look, if you’re not a MAGA cultist who thinks Charlie Kirk was a civil rights leader and that racist Republican group chats full of 30-year-olds are just “what kids do,” then you know President Donald Trump is unquestionably racist.

Trump isn’t just racist; he’s the most annoying kind of racist, because even when he’s trying his best to mask the fact that he’s an orangey-white nationalist whose entire political career hinges on his ability to exploit white grievance, he’s doing so by randomly invoking Black people in an effort to make us part of his political agenda while also telling us what’s good for us like the good white savior he sees himself as.

Last month, Trump was justifying his bid to send the National Guard into Chicago by claiming “beautiful Black women” were in the streets of the Windy City wearing MAGA hats and practically begging him for his military intervention, because, in his mind, the demographic that consistently votes against him at over 90% are suddenly his biggest cheerleaders when he needs largely imaginary “Black friend” support. Well, this month, Trump is trying to sell his plan to bring in over 600,000 Chinese college students to the United States — an agenda that has divided his xenophobic, great replacement theorizing MAGA base — by claiming without evidence that historically Black colleges and universities “would all be out of business” if not for students “coming in from China.”

“We do have a lot of people coming in from China,” Trump said during a Fox News interview with host Laura Ingraham. “We also have a massive system of colleges and universities, and if we were to cut that in half… you would have half the colleges in the United States go out of business. You would have the historically Black colleges and universities would all be out of business.”

Before we get into the sheer Tang-flavored caucasity of Trump’s claim, let’s get the facts out of the way first.

According to the Institute of Education Sciences, international students across all HBCUs only make up about 2.5% of total enrollment, and they’re mainly from Africa and the Caribbean, you know, the countries that are heavily populated by Black people.

So, as usual, the president is just saying any old thing, making it up as he goes along, with no regard for whether anything he’s saying is even remotely true, which “1,000, 600, 500, 1,200 %” of the time, it is not.

Notice how when Trump began this falsehood, he was speaking about colleges and universities in general, then he suddenly pivoted to HBCUs as if some evil Jiminy Cricket conscience type was standing on his shoulder whispering, “Hey, don’t forget to randomly bring Black folk into your raggedy white nonsense.”

For those who are wondering what the hell is even going on here, and why arguably the most outwardly xenophobic, China-hating president in recent history has seemingly done a 180 on the country he made the face of his economically stupid tariff tirade, in August, Trump said he would welcome 600,000 Chinese students into the U.S. He said this, despite the fact that earlier this year, Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced that the Trump administration would implement stricter vetting of new applicants and revoke visas for students tied to the Chinese Communist Party.

In December, we reported that Vivek Ramaswamy and Elon Musk, who, at the time, were tapped to lead then-President-elect Donald Trump’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), both took to social media to defend the American tech industry’s consistent hiring of foreign engineers and the H-1B visas that make it possible. Musk and Ramaswamy essentially argued that Americans are too dumb and lazy to gain significant employment in the tech world, or, as Musk politely put it, “The number of people who are super talented engineers AND super motivated in the USA is far too low.”

Plenty of MAGAts got mad, of course, but not so mad that they stopped supporting the president who would go on to remark that “smart people don’t like me.” However, now, Trump is having to do his double-speak dance again.

From the Independent:

He also rejected the idea that his plan had split MAGA, telling Ingraham that “MAGA was my idea.” “MAGA was nobody else’s idea,” he said. “I know what MAGA wants better than anybody else, and MAGA wants to see our country thrive.” However, his plan to increase the number of visas being offered to Chinese students to 600,000 has shattered his formerly rock-solid “America First” base. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis told reporters that “There is a significant percentage of the Chinese students who are engaged by the CCP,” as he slammed the plans, according to Florida Politics. “Why would we be importing foreign workers when we have our own people that we need to take care of?” he added. Former Trump ally Marjorie Taylor Greene took to X to blast the president’s plans and suggest that Chinese students would “replace our American students’ opportunities.” Also, the move has divided Congressional Republicans. According to the Washington Examiner, several have renewed their calls to reverse the president’s economic deal with China, citing concerns that it poses a national security threat.

Perhaps Trump wouldn’t have to keep jumping through these hoops to placate foreigner-hating MAGA morons if he hadn’t spent so much time demonizing all things China when he wasn’t demonizing all things brown people, which brings me back to my original point:

Why is he suddenly calling on Black people to save him from what his own bigotry and flip-flopping have created?

I’m not even sure why he would even cite HBCUs to calm the anxiety of people who think racial diversity is reverse Jim Crow and that anything labeled “Black” (Black colleges, Black History Month, the Black national anthem, etc.) is an affront to white people. Who was that message even for? Because it wasn’t for us.

In fact, Black people are having none of Trump’s anti-Blackness under the guise of pseudo pro-Blackness at all.

At the end of the day, the president who has led the charge against DEI, critical race theory, non-whitewashed Black history and Black voters will always talk out of the other side of his neck when he needs a “Black friend” lifeline. Again, it’s still just plain old racism, but it’s the most obnoxious form of it.

Just leave us alone.

