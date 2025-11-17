Listen Live
Ravens Stun Browns With Trick Play to Seal Fourth Straight Win

Published on November 17, 2025

NFL: NOV 16 Ravens at Browns
Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

The Ravens pulled off another dramatic finish in Cleveland, leaning on a little Baltimore magic and a gutsy trick call, to grab their fourth straight win and spoil Shedeur Sanders’ highly anticipated NFL debut. In true AFC North fashion, it took a late-game spark to seal a 23–16 victory over the Cleveland Browns.

The moment of the night came with 2:31 left, when tight end Mark Andrews took a play the Ravens call “Hurricane” 35 yards to the house. On fourth-and-inches at the Cleveland 35, Baltimore lined up like they were running a classic tush-push. But instead of muscling up the middle, Andrews bounced left, got a huge seal block from fullback Patrick Ricard, and sprinted untouched into the end zone for his first rushing touchdown. The play fooled the Browns and fired up the crowd.

“It was a great call,” Andrews said. “Once I saw the edge open, I was gone.” Earlier in the game, he also became the Ravens’ all-time receiving yards leader.

Lamar Jackson, who threw for 193 yards but was picked off twice, said he knew “Hurricane” would work. “Mark hit the jets,” Lamar joked. “He wasn’t letting 49 catch him.”

Baltimore’s defense handled the rest, clamping down on Sanders as the rookie went 4-for-16 with just 47 yards, an interception and a 13.5 passer rating in the second half. Cleveland mustered only 187 total yards as the Ravens completed their first sweep of the Browns since 2020.

Now 5–5 and still chasing Pittsburgh, the Ravens remain alive, and rising, after climbing out of a brutal 1–5 start. Coach John Harbaugh put it simply: “We’re breathing. And tonight, we found a way.”

Ravens Stun Browns With Trick Play To Seal Fourth Straight Win was originally published on 92q.com

